Eagles QB Carson Wentz injures hand in disastrous game against Seahawks

By Dan Gelston Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz walked into the locker room with his right hand behind his back and stuffed inside a pouch. He walked out of the locker room with his hand bandaged in ice.

With or without Wentz, it could soon be a wrap on the Eagles’ playoff chances.

Wentz played one of the worst games of his four-year career, a mistake-prone effort on offense that played a role in his botched tackle attempt on a lost fumble that led to the injured hand.

He needed x-rays during the game in the locker room and will have more tests this week. The x-rays showed there was no serious damage to the franchise QB’s throwing hand. His role in Philadelphia’s 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday will certainly go under the microscope for a franchise that’s nearly out of time to make the playoffs.

Wentz was 33 of 45 for 256 yards, one TD, two interceptions and lost two fumbles, a big part of the Eagles’ messy five-turnover game.

“Our issues on offense today were not about Carson Wentz,“ coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, he’s a part of it. This is an offensive issue. It starts with me.“

Don’t tell that to Eagles fans who booed Wentz off the field to end the first half.

“You never want to hear it,“ Wentz said. “It is what it is. That’s the city. That’s the fanbase. I’m frustrated, too. They have every right when we’re playing poorly to let us know.“

Wentz has been dealt a bad hand all season with his receivers, an oft-maligned group took a serious hit with No. 1 wideout DeSean Jackson out most of the season with a torn abdominal muscle. Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery sat out Sunday.