Area roundup: CC Spokane Sasquatch win yet another NWAC volleyball title

McKenna Russell had 15 kills, Alleana Gallagher finished with 25 digs and Lindsey Russell added 41 assists as the Community Colleges of Spokane Sasquatch rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the Pierce Raiders and claimed their second straight Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball championship on Sunday in Tacoma.

The Sasquatch (36-2) earned their 10th overall NWAC volleyball title by beating Pierce (38-4) by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-14.

The Russell sisters, Maeghan Wulf and Akon Aleu all finished with attack percentages at .400 or better.

“To be honest, we played better than ever,” CC Spokane coach Jenni Hull said. “We were hoping to peak at this tournament.”

After a back and forth start to the first set, Spokane used a six-point run to pull away and win the set 25-19. Two aces by sophomore libero Gallagher were the key to the run.

CC Spokane trailed 16-10 in the second set, but another 6-0 run led to a 22-19 lead and the Sasquatch held them off down the stretch.

The third set was all Spokane.

Hull praised sophomore setter Lindsey Russell, who took home both tournament MVP and Baden NWAC Player of the Year Awards.

“It’s unbelievable, I really have no words for it,” Russell said.

Kava Durr led the Raiders with 13 kills. Pierce had a total attack percentage of .110, compared to the .294 of the Sasquatch.

Women’s basketball

Chanelle Molina and Borislava Hristova scored 21 points apiece to guide the Washington State Cougars to a 71-61 victory over the Cal State Northridge Matadors (1-5) in Pullman.

Molina scored 11 points in the final 10 minutes of the game after the Cougars entered the fourth quarter trailing 52-51.

The efforts of Hristova and Molina helped the Cougars to just the fifth 4-0 start in program history. They did it once in the 1970s, once in the 80s, once in the 90s and last did it during the 2015-16 season. The 1978-79 team won a school-record 10 straight to open the season.

Molina added nine rebounds and seven assists, while Hristova pitched in with eight boards and four assists.

Volleyball

Paige Whipple had 29 kills and the Arizona Wildcats (15-15, 5-13) breezed to a four-set upset victory over the Washington State Cougars (22-8, 11-7) in Pac-12 Conference play in Tucson by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23.

Pia Timmer topped WSU with 17 kills, while Hannah Pukis had 15 digs and 34 assists.

Men’s soccer

Blake Bodily had a goal and an assist and the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies blanked the Boston College Eagles 2-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bodily staked the Huskies (15-3) to a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Charlie Ostrem and Lucas Meek had assists. Jaret Townsend took a pass from Bodily and scored in the 31st minute, sending UW to a third-round match against No. 11 seed Marshall..