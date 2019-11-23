Washington State leading receiver Brandon Arconado injures wrist in first half against Oregon State

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Senior Brandon Arconado, Washington State’s leader in receiving yards heading into Saturday’s game, left that contest against Oregon State in the first quarter with a wrist injury and didn’t return during the first half.

Arconado had one catch (on four targets) for 25 yards when he left the game, boosting his season totals to 61 receptions for 894 yards.

The senior “Y” receiver already missed two-plus games with a lower-body injury that he sustained during Washington State’s 67-63 loss to UCLA. He missed losses against Utah (38-13) and Arizona State (34-28).

Against Oregon State, Renard Bell replaced Arconado and caught a 10-yard second quarter touchdown.

Arconado came in with at least 100 yards receiving in four consecutive games. He scored at least once in each of those games.

His 60 receptions entering Saturday’s game was tied with Max Borghi for second-most on the team, behind senior Easop Winston Jr.’s 70.