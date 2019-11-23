Updates: Washington State out to secure bowl eligibility against Oregon State

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars host the Oregon State Beavers tonight at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington 6 p.m. 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Nov. 23: Oregon State Beavers (5-5, 4-3) at Washington State Cougars (5-5, 2-5), 6 p.m. PST TV: Pac-12 Networks

Quick facts

The line: WSU by 10 1/2. O/U: 76 1/2

How did the teams fare last week? Oregon State squeezed out a 35-34 win over Arizona State at Reser Stadium. Washington State thumped Stanford 49-22, extending its win streak over the Cardinal to four games.

Why WSU will win: The only team giving up more rushing yards than the Cougars is the Beavers, who allow 180.8 per game. So, sophomore running back Max Borghi, who already has more 100-yard games than any player since Jerome Harrison, could be on track for his fifth this season. Not that Mike Leach has ever had trouble throwing the ball against OSU. Over the last five years, Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew have combined to complete 183-of-246 passes (74 percent) for 2,119 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in games against the Beavers and the Cougars. Of course, WSU has won all five of those, scoring 45.6 on average and winning by an average margin of 15.8 points. Additionally, the Cougars’ offense has generated 270 points in five home games this year and hasn’t scored fewer than 40 in a game.

Why OSU will win: Jonathan Smith’s offense has had scattered results against the league’s top defenses and the Beavers scored just 35 combined points against Utah, Cal and Washington. But OSU’s been much more successful against opposing defenses that compare better to WSU’s. The Beavers scored 139 combined points against UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State. While the Cougars are coming off one of their top defensive efforts in Pac-12 play this year, they also faced a Stanford team that logged just 10 rushing attempts – 15 fewer than the next lowest by a WSU opponent this season (NMSU, 25). The Beavers average 34.3 rush attempts per game – something that could be problematic for a WSU team allowing 174.9 rushing yards per game. OSU is also capable of moving it the air with former Idaho quarterback Jake Luton, who has one of the league’s top touchdown-to-interception ratios at 23-2 and receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who’s leading the conference in TD receptions (13). And strangely, the Beavers have been better on the road than at home, going 3-0 outside of Reser Stadium during Pac-12 play and 1-3 in Corvallis.

What happened last time? For the second time in as many years, the Cougars hung more than 50 points on the Beavers and led by as many as 26 points while walking away from Reser Stadium with a 56-37 victory. Gardner Minshew went 30-of-40 for 430 yards and hit four different receivers for five touchdowns. Tay Martin reeled in two of the five and had his most productive game of the year, catching eight passes for 119 yards. Max Borghi rushed six times for 43 yards and punched in two more WSU touchdowns. Playing without starting quarterback Jake Luton and top receiver Isaiah Hodgins, OSU resorted to the run game and tallied 50 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those came from talented true freshman Jermar Jefferson, who burned the Cougars for 138 yards on 25 carries. But after leading only 28-24 at haltime, WSU opened it up in the second half and outscored OSU 28-14.

Three things to know

1. The high stakes of this game are partially the result of Oregon State’s first five-win season since 2014, but also because the Beavers and Cougars are playing one another unusually late in the year. The Pac-12 North foes have played just one November game over the last eight seasons and the date of Saturday’s game (Nov. 24) signifies the second-latest WSU-OSU matchup in the history of a series that turns 101 this week. The latest in the year the Cougars and Beavers have ever played was Nov. 25, 1922. WSU lost that game 16-0.

2. The Cougars have the Pac-12’s leading receiver on their roster, Brandon Arconado (108.6 ypg), and they nearly had the second-leading receiver, OSU’s Isaiah Hodgins (102.1 ypg). Before he signed with the Beavers, Hodgins was committed to Mike Leach and WSU, pledging in May of 2016. But the Bay Area native backed off in August, decommitting so he could consider the other schools on his offer sheet, which included Oregon, OSU, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin and others. WSU still did fine in the 2017 class, collecting signatures from Easop Winston Jr., Jamire Calvin, Travell Harris and Tay Martin.

Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins is shredding the Pac-12, but he could’ve been doing so in a Washington State uniform The Cougars are flush as is, but another top-flight Pac-12 receiver was nearly headed their way before changing course and choosing the school WSU is hosting Saturday at Martin Stadium. | Read more »

3. If the Cougars could pick up a sixth straight win over Beavers, it would be their second-longest win streak in the series. WSU beat OSU every year from 1928-32 for its other five-game streak in the series, but the Cougars’ longest string of wins against the team from Corvallis was from 1983-93, when they won 10 consecutive. Both teams had three coaches during that span. For WSU: Jim Walden, Dennis Erickson and Mike Price. For OSU: Joe Avezzano, Dave Kragthorpe and Jerry Pettibone.

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. OSU: Jake Luton 200-318 2,306 23 2 WSU: Anthony Gordon 367-515 4,314 39 11

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD OSU: Artavis Pierce 135 790 6 WSU: Max Borghi 101 696 8

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD OSU: Isaiah Hodgins 73 1,021 13 WSU: Brandon Arconado 60 869 6

Team stats

OSU WSU Points per game 31.1 40.3 Points allowed per game 31.2 29.3 Total yards 396.0 522.2 Yards passing 241.0 441.8 Yards rushing 155.0 80.4 Yards allowed 434.2 453.8 Pass yards allowed 253.4 278.9 Rush yards allowed 180.8 174.9

Uniforms

Washington State will be wearing their traditional crimson jerseys for Senior Night in Pullman. The Cougars will also be in anthracite helmets and pants.

Oregon State will be in its road white jerseys with black helmets and white pants.

More on the game

Washington State won’t rely on crowd’s energy in crucial home finale against Oregon State Five or six times every fall, the Cougars see the built-in advantages of playing football in a traditional college town, where students drive the energy, passion, noise and enthusiasm that have helped make Washington State such a tough team to overcome at Martin Stadium. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Oregon State The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against Oregon State Saturday at Martin Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State The Beavers are improved in just about every category and I’d give them a great chance at making a run at the Cougars in 2020. But before that, WSU will grab a sixth straight victory in this series. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: Postseason eligibility still on the table for 12 teams with two weeks remaining The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 13 of the Pac-12 college football season. | Read more »

More on the Cougs

Misi: The longest name on Washington State’s roster also represents one of the longest journeys in college football If Aiolupotea-Pei’s story was adapted for a major motion picture, there’d almost be too many supporting actors to cast. If the film won an award, the defensive lineman would be run off the stage by music while delivering his speech – too many thanks to go around. | Read more »

Just for kicks: Blake Mazza’s perfect season makes field goals more palatable for Washington State’s Mike Leach It was a mostly sunny, 57-degree afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, and the Washington State offense was driving. | Read more »

Defensive adversity at Washington State hasn’t wiped the smile off freshman Travion Brown’s face Nine games played. One start. A few bone-jarring hits along the way. In many respects, Travion Brown’s first four months on the Palouse have gone exactly as the true freshman linebacker has planned. Probably better in some cases. | Read more »

Las Vegas edge rusher Gabriel Lopez announces commitment to Washington State Lopez is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and he lists one other Power Five offer, from Minnesota, and a handful other from the Mountain West, including Fresno State, Hawaii and Colorado State. | Read more »