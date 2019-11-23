Updates: Washington State out to secure bowl eligibility against Oregon State
Sat., Nov. 23, 2019
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars host the Oregon State Beavers tonight at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.
Quick facts
The line: WSU by 10 1/2. O/U: 76 1/2
How did the teams fare last week? Oregon State squeezed out a 35-34 win over Arizona State at Reser Stadium. Washington State thumped Stanford 49-22, extending its win streak over the Cardinal to four games.
Why WSU will win: The only team giving up more rushing yards than the Cougars is the Beavers, who allow 180.8 per game. So, sophomore running back Max Borghi, who already has more 100-yard games than any player since Jerome Harrison, could be on track for his fifth this season. Not that Mike Leach has ever had trouble throwing the ball against OSU. Over the last five years, Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew have combined to complete 183-of-246 passes (74 percent) for 2,119 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in games against the Beavers and the Cougars. Of course, WSU has won all five of those, scoring 45.6 on average and winning by an average margin of 15.8 points. Additionally, the Cougars’ offense has generated 270 points in five home games this year and hasn’t scored fewer than 40 in a game.
What happened last time? For the second time in as many years, the Cougars hung more than 50 points on the Beavers and led by as many as 26 points while walking away from Reser Stadium with a 56-37 victory. Gardner Minshew went 30-of-40 for 430 yards and hit four different receivers for five touchdowns. Tay Martin reeled in two of the five and had his most productive game of the year, catching eight passes for 119 yards. Max Borghi rushed six times for 43 yards and punched in two more WSU touchdowns. Playing without starting quarterback Jake Luton and top receiver Isaiah Hodgins, OSU resorted to the run game and tallied 50 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns. Four of those came from talented true freshman Jermar Jefferson, who burned the Cougars for 138 yards on 25 carries. But after leading only 28-24 at haltime, WSU opened it up in the second half and outscored OSU 28-14.
Three things to know
1. The high stakes of this game are partially the result of Oregon State’s first five-win season since 2014, but also because the Beavers and Cougars are playing one another unusually late in the year. The Pac-12 North foes have played just one November game over the last eight seasons and the date of Saturday’s game (Nov. 24) signifies the second-latest WSU-OSU matchup in the history of a series that turns 101 this week. The latest in the year the Cougars and Beavers have ever played was Nov. 25, 1922. WSU lost that game 16-0.
2. The Cougars have the Pac-12’s leading receiver on their roster, Brandon Arconado (108.6 ypg), and they nearly had the second-leading receiver, OSU’s Isaiah Hodgins (102.1 ypg). Before he signed with the Beavers, Hodgins was committed to Mike Leach and WSU, pledging in May of 2016. But the Bay Area native backed off in August, decommitting so he could consider the other schools on his offer sheet, which included Oregon, OSU, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin and others. WSU still did fine in the 2017 class, collecting signatures from Easop Winston Jr., Jamire Calvin, Travell Harris and Tay Martin.
3. If the Cougars could pick up a sixth straight win over Beavers, it would be their second-longest win streak in the series. WSU beat OSU every year from 1928-32 for its other five-game streak in the series, but the Cougars’ longest string of wins against the team from Corvallis was from 1983-93, when they won 10 consecutive. Both teams had three coaches during that span. For WSU: Jim Walden, Dennis Erickson and Mike Price. For OSU: Joe Avezzano, Dave Kragthorpe and Jerry Pettibone.
Leaders
Team stats
Uniforms
Washington State will be wearing their traditional crimson jerseys for Senior Night in Pullman. The Cougars will also be in anthracite helmets and pants.
Oregon State will be in its road white jerseys with black helmets and white pants.
More on the game
More on the Cougs
