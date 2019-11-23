Gonzaga Basketball
Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Cal State Bakersfield

Follow along here as the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) host the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 5. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Key matchup

The key matchup – or matchups – might take a few minutes to materialize.

Taze Moore and Shawn Stith, CSU Bakersfield’s top two scorers, both come off the bench. in fact, three of the Roadrunners’ top five scorers aren’t in the starting lineup as coach Rod Barnes uses a 10-man rotation.

Moore, an athletic 6-foot-5 junior guard, averages 15 points on 57.7% shooting. Stith, a 6-9, 265-pound junior post, averages 12 points on 60.7% shooting.

It’s tough to forecast the matchups since both come off the bench, but Filip Petrusev and Drew Timme are options on Stith, a good finisher inside who is tied for 20th nationally with 26 made free throws. The Zags haven’t faced many interior post threats aside from Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo and North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca.

Admon Gilder, Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert and perhaps Anton Watson could see time defending Moore, who has hit six 3-pointers and leads the Roadrunners in steals (10), turnovers (10) and blocks (5).

The flip side is Moore and Stith will likely defend Gilder (13.6 points) and Petrusev (16.6), respectively, key parts of a Zag offense averaging 90.6 points.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
CSB: Taze Moore 15.0 57.7 90.0
GU: Filip Petrusev 16.6 62.0 70.0

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP
CSB: De'Monte Buckingham 5.2 4.2 1.0
GU: Killian Tillie 8.0 5.0 3.0

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
CSB: De'Monte Buckingham 3.0 1.4 27.6
GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.4 1.5 29.2

Team stats

  CSB GU
Points 82.0 90.6
Points allowed 72.4 61.0
Field goal% 46.1 53.0
Rebounds 41.2 44.0
Assists 11.8 18.6
Blocks 4.2 4.4
Steals 9.0 7.6
Streak Lost 1 Won 5

Game preview

More on the Zags

Follow along with the Zags

