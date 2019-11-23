Top 25 football roundup: No. 3 Ohio State holds off No. 9 Penn State

Associated Press

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0 Big Ten) held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after going down 21-0.

(1) LSU 56, Arkansas 20: Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) clinched their first trip to the Southeastern Conference title game since 2011 with a win over the Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(4) Georgia 19, (24) Texas A&M 13: George Pickens scored the Bulldogs’ (10-1, 7-1) only touchdown, and the defense stymied the Aggies (7-4, 4-3) in Athens, Georgia.

(5) Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3: Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and the Crimson Tide (10-1) romped over the Catamounts (3-9) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(8) Oklahoma 28, TCU 24: Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns and the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) beat the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) in Norman, Oklahoma, to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

(11) Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22: Tanner Morgan led the Gophers (10-1, 7-1) to scores on their first three possessions in a win over the Wildcats (2-9, 0-8) in Evanston, Illinois.

(12) Michigan 39, Indiana 14: Shea Patterson threw five touchdown passes for the Wolverines (9-2, 6-2) in a win over the Hoosiers (7-4, 4-4) in Bloomington, Indiana.

(13) Baylor 24, Texas 10: Charlie Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns and the Bears (10-1, 7-1) wrapped up a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a win over the Longhorns (6-5, 4-4) in Waco, Texas.

(14) Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24: Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers (9-2, 6-2) in a win over the Boilermakers (4-7, 3-5) in Madison, Wis.

(15) Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and the Fighting Irish (9-2) corralled the Eagles’ (5-6) star running back AJ Dillon in a win in South Bend, Indiana.

(16) Auburn 52, Samford 0: The Tigers (8-3) held the Bulldogs (5-7) to 114 yards and forced four turnovers in a rain-drenched rout in Auburn, Alabama.

(17) Cincinnati 15, Temple 13: Michael Warren II ran for a touchdown, Coby Bryant scored on a blocked extra-point attempt and the Bearcats (10-1, 7-0 American) clinched a spot in the American Athletic title game with a win over the Owls (7-4, 4-3) in Cincinnati.

(18) Memphis 49, South Florida 10: Brady White threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers (10-1, 6-1) beat the Bulls (4-7, 2-5) in Tampa, Florida, and retained a share of first place in the American Athletic’s West Division.

(19) Iowa 19, Illinois 10: Keith Duncan kicked four field goals, setting a Big Tenseason mark in the Hawkeyes’ (8-3, 5-3) victory over the Illini (6-5, 4-4) in Iowa City, Iowa.

(20) Boise State 56, Utah State 21: George Holani rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) win over the Aggies (6-5, 5-2) in Logan, Utah.

Navy 35, (21) SMU 28: Quarterback Malcolm Perry generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the winning touchdown in the Midshipmen’s (8-2, 6-1) win over the Mustangs (9-2, 5-2) in Annapolis, Maryland.

(22) Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 12: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, and the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3) beat the Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(23) Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13: Darrynton Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns for the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) in a win over the Bobcats (3-8, 2-5) in Boone, North Carolina.

(25) Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 0: Hendon Hooker threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Hokies (8-3, 5-2 ACC) over the Panthers (7-4, 4-3) in Blacksburg, Virginia.