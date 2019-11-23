State soccer: Davenport girls, St. George’s boys claim 2B/1B titles

From staff reports

After scoreless regulation and overtime, Lainy Jacobsen blocked a penalty kick and converted on the other end and Davenport edged Mount Vernon Christian 4-3 in a shootout in the State 2B/1B championship at Sunset Stadium in Sumner.

Ellie Telford, Darby Soliday and Beverlee Kiefer scored in the shootout for the Gorillas to tie it at 3. Jacobsen made the save on MVC’s fourth shot, then went to the other end and scored to lift Davenport (17-5-0) to the title.

Gonzaga Prep 2, Inglemoor 1: Campbell Seibold and Kyah Le scored and the Bullpups (19-3-0) edged the Vikings (14-3-3) in the State 4A third-place game at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

Eden Elliot made seven saves for the Bullpups.

King’s 2, Lakeside 1: Alyssa Conley scored in the 18th minute for Lakeside, but the Knights (16-5) edged the Eagles (15-6-2) in the State 1A third-place match at Shoreline Stadium.

Boys

St. George’s 1, Life Christian 0 (SO): After a scoreless regulation and overtime, the Dragons (14-5-1) prevailed 6-5 in a shootout over the Eagles (16-3-1) in the State 2B/1B championship at Sunset Stadium in Sumner. Tied at 5, Marshall Roll scored and Finn Kelly made save for the win. The title is St. George’s third in nine years and fourth overall.