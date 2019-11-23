Pac-12 football roundup: Sun Devils stun No. 6 Ducks 31-28

Associated Press

Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter, helping the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak. The Sun Devils snapped a four-game losing streak with their first victory over a top-five team since 2017 against then-No. 5 Washington.

Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference championship game.

The Sun Devils held on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6 1/2-minute span in the wild fourth quarter.

Daniels, who completed his first 12 passes, found holes in the secondary all night, hitting Frank Darby for touchdown passes of 57 and 26 yards. Daniels had eight completions of 17 yards or more as Arizona State scored 21 straight points after trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

USC 52, UCLA 35: Freshman Kedon Slovis passed for a school-record 515 yards and threw four touchdown passes in the Trojans’ (8-4, 7-2) victory over the Bruins (4-7, 4-4) in Los Angeles in the 89th edition of their crosstown showdown.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Vavae Malepeai rushed for two scores as the Trojans wrapped up their regular season with their 16th win in the last 21 meetings with UCLA.

Drake London and Tyler Vaughns also caught TD passes, and a school-record four Trojans topped 100 yards receiving while USC survived a tumultuous second half at the Coliseum and eliminated the rival Bruins from bowl contention.

Slovis carried the Trojans to the Victory Bell with another landmark performance in his impressive debut season. He surpassed Matt Barkley’s single-game USC records against UCLA and against any opponent in the fourth quarter while the Trojans racked up 643 yards of offense, and he also surpassed the school record for yards passing in a freshman season.

(7) Utah 35, Arizona 7: Zack Moss ran for a season-high 203 yards, and the No. 7 Utes (10-1, 7-1) rolled past the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) in Tucson, Arizona.

The Utes have won seven straight games and are the lone Pac-12 team in serious contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Utah’s defense was dominant again, holding an opponent to seven points or fewer for the fifth time in six games. Arizona managed just 196 total yards and a big chunk of those came in the fourth quarter when mostly backups were playing.

Cal 24, Stanford 20: Chase Garbers scored on a 16-yard scramble with just over 1 minute remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the Golden Bears (6-5, 3-5) to a win over the Cardinal (4-7, 3-6) in Stanford, California, in the 122nd annual Big Game.

Garbers, who was knocked out of last week’s loss to USC, passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on 13 carries. His final run came after he overthrew Nikko Remigio in the end zone and helped the Golden Bears end a nine-game losing streak to their San Francisco bay rivals.