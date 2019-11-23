Eastern Washington University Basketball
Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison lead Eastern Washington past High Point

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 23, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Kim Aiken Jr. and Jacob Davison scored 19 points apiece as Eastern Washington defeated High Point 90-74 in nonconference play Saturday.

EWU jumped out to a 15-2 lead, freshman Ellis Magnuson highlighted the first half with 12 points, and the Eagles used a 49-point second half to beat coach Tubby Smith’s team.

Mason Peatling added 15 points with eight rebounds for Eastern Washington (3-2). Magnuson had scored four points in the first four games of his career.

“(Magnuson) is a very good basketball player, and he is going to be very good for us down the road,” EWU coach Shantay Legans said in a school release.

Caden Sanchez had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (0-6). Eric Coleman Jr. added 14 points and Curtis Holland III had 10. John-Michael Wright, the Panthers’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 18% (2 of 11).

“The way we started off was great,” Legans said. “That’s what propelled us to the win today.”

Eastern Washington returns home to play Belmont at 6:05 p.m Tuesday. The Bruins have made the NCAA Tournament five times since 2011, including last season when they defeated Temple in a First Four game.

