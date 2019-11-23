Gonzaga-Cal State Bakersfield: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Roadrunners
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 23, 2019
Offensive MVP
Filip Petrusev continues his second-year growth as the Serbian had 15 points, but it was his efficiency that shined. He was 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in 22 minutes. He also pulled down three offensive rebounds.
Defensive MVP
No one player stood out, but the team as a whole should be considered the MVP as it held the Roadrunners to a season-low 49 points and forced 27 turnovers. The Zags also added five blocks and 11 steals.
Key moment
At the media timeout with 7:39 left in the first half, the Zags had struggled on both ends of the floor. Up 24-17, GU finally came to life, going on a 15-4 run to end the half. Drew Timme led the offensive resurgence with five points during the run.
