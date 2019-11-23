Difference makers: Max Borghi has last laugh as Washington State downs Oregon State in instant classic

Max Borghi

One week after he guaranteed a win over Oregon State, the sophomore running back secured it in the final moments of the game, rushing for a 1-yard touchdown with just one second left as WSU fans chanted Borghi’s name. Borghi’s last-ditch TD was one of two in the game for the Colorado native, who also had a 1-yard scoring run earlier on in the fourth quarter. Borghi rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught nine passes for 40 yards.

Jermar Jefferson

Oregon State’s sophomore running back dialed up four touchdowns in last year’s contest against Washington State and he added four more to his career total against the Cougars on Saturday, rushing for two and catching two more. Jefferson finished with 21 carries and 132 rushing yards – an average of 6.3 yards per carry, and caught three passes for 52 yards.

Renard Bell

When Brandon Arconado left the game with a wrist injury in the first half, Bell filled in at “Y” receiver and did so admirably. It was the most productive game for Bell since his freshman season and the first time he went over 100 yards since then, too. The redshirt junior finished with eight catches for 108 yards – both season highs – and also hauled in a season-high two touchdowns.