Deon McIntosh picks perfect time for breakout game as Washington State earns bowl eligibility

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Lost, perhaps, in the frantic ending of Washington State’s 54-53 victory over Oregon State was that junior running back Deon McIntosh quietly had his best game of the season.

With few rushing chances this year behind sophomore Max Borghi, McIntosh made his mark in the passing game on Saturday, finishing with six receptions for 93 yards and his third touchdown of the season. It came on a 33-yard pass from Anthony Gordon in the second quarter that gave the Cougars a 21-14 lead.

“Yeah I thought he did a good job, I thought he did a good job,” coach Mike Leach said. “Made some people miss.”

McIntosh, a junior college transfer who spent his freshman season at Notre Dame, has played in every game this season but in a limited, mostly late-game role: Through 10 games, he had 14 carries for 97 yards and eight catches for nine yards.