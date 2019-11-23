Cross Country: John Dressel takes 7th at Division I Championships
Sat., Nov. 23, 2019
John Dressel (Mt. Spokane) of Colorado finished seventh at the Division I Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana, with a 10K time of 30:52.2. Gonzaga’s James Mwaura ran in 32:16.2 for 138th place.
Tyler Shea (Northwest Christian, Northwest Nazarene) placed 101st in the Division II race at 31:37.
Becky George (Deer Park, Whitworth) took 65th in 22:34.8 over 6K at the Division III run in Louisville, Kentucky, while Kristen Wanke (North Central, Whitman) ran in 23:14.1 for 156th.
