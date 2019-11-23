CC Spokane beats Lane, now one win from NWAC title
Sat., Nov. 23, 2019
Lindsey Russell had 33 assists and 17 digs, and CC Spokane rallied from two sets down to defeat Lane 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-8 Saturday at the NWAC Championships in Tacoma.
McKenna Russell led a balanced Sasquatch (35-2) attack with 11 kills and also had eight blocks. Jordan Shoff added nine kills with 11 digs and Brooklyn Rainer had eight kills.
Cassidy Herbert led the Titans (26-9) with 19 kills.
CCS will face Pierce Sunday, needing one win from a possible two matches to repeat as NWAC champions.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com