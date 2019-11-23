CC Spokane beats Lane, now one win from NWAC title

Lindsey Russell had 33 assists and 17 digs, and CC Spokane rallied from two sets down to defeat Lane 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-8 Saturday at the NWAC Championships in Tacoma.

McKenna Russell led a balanced Sasquatch (35-2) attack with 11 kills and also had eight blocks. Jordan Shoff added nine kills with 11 digs and Brooklyn Rainer had eight kills.

Cassidy Herbert led the Titans (26-9) with 19 kills.

CCS will face Pierce Sunday, needing one win from a possible two matches to repeat as NWAC champions.