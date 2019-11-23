Big Sky football roundup: Isaiah Ifanse leads Montana State past Montana

Associated Press

Isaiah Ifanse ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana State to a resounding 48-14 win over Montana in Bozeman on Saturday in the 119th Cat-Griz game.

Montana fumbled on its first play and never recovered. MSU scored on its first five possession for a 31-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

The win was the biggest margin in the rivalry game for the Bobcats (9-3, 6-2 Big Sky) since 1966 when they won 38-0. The Grizzlies (9-3, 6-2) scored on consecutive possessions in the first half, but that was all they could muster in the game between Top 10 FCS teams.

Weber State 38, Idaho State 10: Jake Constantine threw four touchdown passes, and the Wildcats (9-3, 7-1) clinched at least a share of the Big Sky title with a victory over the Bengals (3-9, 2-6) in Ogden, Utah.

The Wildcats entered the game tied atop the conference standings with Sacramento State and Montana, which lost to Montana State.

Weber State finished the regular season undefeated at home for the second straight year, and has beaten Idaho State in 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Sacramento State 27, UC Davis 17: Kevin Thomson passed for 300 yards and ran for 116 yards to help the Hornets (9-3, 7-1) clinch a share of the Big Sky Conference title with a win over the Aggies (5-7, 3-5) in Sacramento, California.

The Hornets, ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored the last 24 points of the game after falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter. Sacramento State shares the title with Weber State, which beat the Hornets 36-17 on Nov. 2. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Weber State automatically qualified for the FCS playoffs while Sacramento State is in line for an at-large berth.

Thomson threw a TD pass and ran for two more scores against the Aggies. His 3-yard TD run with 2:46 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 17-10. His 51-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead with 11:51 left in the fourth and his 33-yard keeper capped the scoring with 3:04 left.

Cal Poly 28, Northern Colorado 21: Duy Tran-Sampson ran for two second-half touchdowns, and Kevin Howell’s interception return for a score in the final seconds gave the Mustangs (3-8, 2-6) the edge, beating the Bears (2-10, 2-6) in a season finale in Greeley, Colorado.

Howell cut short a Northern Colorado drive late when he picked off Jacob Knipp and returned the ball 30 yards for the go-ahead score for Cal Poly with 36 seconds left.

North Dakota 36, Southern Utah 18: Nate Ketteringham threw for two touchdowns, Luke Skokna ran for two scores, and the Fighting Hawks (7-4) defeated the Thunderbirds (3-9) 36-18 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Ketteringham finished 22 of 31 for 286 yards. Skokna carried 11 times for 114 yards. Noah Wanzek had six receptions for 100 yards for the Fighting Hawks, who finished 6-0 at home this season.