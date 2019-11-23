Area Sports Menu for Sunday, November 24
Sat., Nov. 23, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: San Diego at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Cal State Northridge at Washington State, noon.
Soccer
College men: NCAA Tournament: Boston College at Washington, 5 p.m.
College women: NCAA Tournament: Washington State vs. West Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona, Washington at Arizona State, both 11 a.m. NWAC Championships in Tacoma: CC Spokane vs. Pierce, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
College: Spokane Open at Spokane Convention Center, 9 a.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
