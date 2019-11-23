Area basketball: Whitworth bounces back, beats Coe College

Garrett Paxton notched 17 points, Ben College added 16, and Whitworth beat Coe College 73-59 Saturday in the consolation game of the Lopata Classic in St. Louis.

Sam Lees had 13 points and nine rebounds and totaled 12 points and 11 boards for the Pirates (5-1) who responded following Friday’s 77-75 loss to Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Whitworth raced out to a 19-4 lead and was never seriously challenged after that.

The Pirates shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor and held the Kohawks (3-3) to 32.3% (20 of 62) shooting.

Adam McDermott led Coe with 15 points.

Centralia 81, CC Spokane 77: Jaylin Walker scored 22 points, and the Trailblazers (2-1) beat the Sasquatch (1-1) in Centralia, Washington.

Tyler Meadows added 18 points for Centralia, which shot 55.6% (30 of 54) from the field.

Garrett White poured in a game-high 31 points for CCS and Tanner McCliment-Call added 20 points.

Women’s basketball

Allie Thayne tallied 18 points, and College of Southern Idaho topped North Idaho 74-62 Saturday in the Wright PT/Hilex Poly Invite in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Macie Knapp and Jordan Todd added 13 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (4-2), who won their third straight.

Alex Carlton led the Cardinals (0-2) with 16 points, and Keara Simpson had 14 points and nine rebounds.

NIC returns to action on Dec. 13 at Skagit Valley.