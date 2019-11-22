Women’s college soccer: Washington State upsets No. 3 Virginia, advances to Sweet 16

From staff reports

MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson’s 82nd-minute goal advanced visiting Washington State to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 win over top-seeded Virginia on Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Cougars (14-6-1) handed the Cavaliers (17-2-3) their second loss of the season – their first was a 2-1 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Championship.

It is the second trip to the Sweet 16 in school history for Washington State with the first coming in 2017.

WSU opened the scoring in the 13th minute with an Averie Collins goal before allowing a Virginia goal in the 19th minute.

Morgan Weaver’s team-leading 12th goal of the season gave the Cougs the lead in the 31st minute, but Virginia’s Meghan McCool answered in the 53rd.

Both Washington State’s Ella Dederick and Virginia’s Michaela Moran were forced into three saves.

This was WSU’s first win over Virginia in three tries. The last meeting came in the second round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament with the Cavaliers winning 3-0.

The Cougars will stay in Virginia to play at West Virginia at 2 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Neither team has ever advanced to the Elite Eight.

South Florida 2, Washington 0: Evelyne Viens scored twice and the Bulls (16-4-0) eliminated the visiting Huskies (12-7-2) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Tallahassee, Florida.