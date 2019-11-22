State roundup: Puyallup tops Gonzaga Prep in penalty kicks at 4A girls soccer semifinals

From staff reports

After a scoreless 90 minutes and penalty kicks, Gonzaga Prep was knocked out in the semifinals of the State 4A girls soccer tournament by Puyallup on Friday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

The Vikings (17-2-2) won the penalty shootout 4-1 to advance to the finals against Auburn Riverside.

“It’s obviously a brutal way for our run at the title to end, same way it ended in 2015, in a shootout,” G-Prep head coach Billy Barmes said.

“We tried to stay composed and we still were able to create a lot of dangerous opportunities, and just couldn’t get the goal that we needed to avoid going into that undesired shootout,” he said.

Both teams had chances, but neither capitalized. G-Prep had 12 shots on goal and the Vikings had eight.

“That second half we were still dynamic we had the majority of possession … we just probably created enough set pieces to be a little better and just didn’t get one to fall for us,” Barmes said.

The Bullpups (19-4-0) play Inglemoor in the third-place game Saturday at noon.

Davenport 2, Onalaska 0: Ellie Telford and Darby Soliday scored and the Gorillas (15-5) knocked off the Loggers (12-6-1) in a State 2B/1B semifinal at Sunset Stadium in Sumner.

Telford notched a bouncing goal in the 24th minute. Soliday delivered an insurance goal in the 68th minute.

Davenport advanced to the championship match against Mount Vernon Christian (17-1-1) Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cascade (Leavenworth) 1, Lakeside 0: The Eagles (15-4-2) were knocked off by the Kodiaks (11-6) in a State 1A semifinal at Shoreline Stadium.

Lakeside will face King’s in the third-place game Saturday at 10 a.m.

Boys

St. George’s 3, Crosspoint 0: James Gunn scored in the first minute and the Dragons (13-5-1) beat Crosspoint (14-6-0) in a State 2B/1B semifinal at Sunset Stadium.

John DeForest and Oscar Angell added second-half goals for St. George’s.

The Dragons play Life Christian Academy (16-2-1) in the championship match Saturday at 4 p.m.

Football

Marcus King had 284 yards on 14 carries with six touchdowns, Josh Clark added 122 on 10 tries and the defending State 1B champion Tigers (11-0) bested Selkirk (9-2) in a State quarterfinal at Quincy HS. Odessa plays the winner between Lyle/Wishram and Entiat in a semifinal on Nov. 30.