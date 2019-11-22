Rocky Cross Country teams post best finishes in school history at NAIA Championship

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: this is a release from RMC Sports Information.

VANCOUVER, Wash., November 22, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College Men’s Cross Country finished in 13th at the 2019 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championship. It is the highest finish for the team in school history according to available records.

The women posted a historic day as well. Placing in 11th, Rocky Mountain College earned their highest ever finish at the NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championship. Ruth Chepsat placed in 12th which counts as the highest finish for an individual runner in school history according to available records.

The Battlin’ Bears finished in 11th among the 37 teams racing at the competition with a score of 365.

Chepsat ran a time of 18:21.1 in the 5K race and finished in 12th out of 341 runners racing on Friday. The finish earned the junior from Eldoret, Kenya an All-American selection which notably marks her as the first women’s cross country runner to receive such an honor in school history.

In the men’s competition, Rocky earned 365 points in the 8K race and placed in 13th among the 37 teams competing on Friday.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by Jackson Duffey and Isaac Petsch. Finishing within a second of one another, Duffey took 50th on a time of 25:54.3 while Petsch finished in 51st on a time of 25:55.2.

Elijah Boyd placed in 72nd on a time of 26:09.1 while teammate Jackson Wilson finished nearby in 74th on a time of 26:10.2.

George Beddow took 190th on a time of 27:04.7.

Joseph Vanden Bos finished in 253rd on a time of 27:46.2 while Keegan Council took 275th after running a time of 28:06.1.

The Frontier Conference’s Lewis-Clark State finished in third place with 187 points as Cole Olsen took fourth individually on a time of 24:55.9

Oklahoma City University earned the 2019 national title after finishing in first with a team score of 110. It is the fifth year that the program has won the national title. The Stars’ Mark Shaw was named the individual champion with the top time of 24:39.5.

As for the women, Sydney Little Light finished in 55th on a time of 19:02.8. Courtney Hallock finished 20 seconds later on a time of 19:22.5 in 88th place.

Running a time of 19:32.3, Mei-Li Stevens finished in 113th. Carrie Daniels ran a time of 20:07.9 to finish in 206th.

Larissa Saarel took 246th place on a time of 20:31.3 while Carina Bracy placed in 267th after running the race in 20:49.7.

Earning 111 points as a team, Madonna earned the program’s first national title.. Huntington’s Hannah Stoffel was named the 2019 individual champion after finishing in first on a time of 17:18.4.

