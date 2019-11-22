Men’s basketball: Wisconsin-Eau Claire hands Whitworth its first loss of the season

From staff reports

Cole Rabedeaux hit a jumper at the buzzer and Wisconsin-Eau Claire outlasted Whitworth 77-75 on Friday at the Lopata Classic in St. Louis.

Ben College led the Pirates (4-1) with 32 points and Rabedeaux had 26 points for the Blugolds (4-0).

Whitworth plays Coe (Iowa) College in the consolation at 3 p.m. today.

CC Spokane 103, Green River 75: Garrett White scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Sasquatch (2-0) beat the Gators (4-1) in Auburn, Washington.