Men’s basketball: Wisconsin-Eau Claire hands Whitworth its first loss of the season
Fri., Nov. 22, 2019
Cole Rabedeaux hit a jumper at the buzzer and Wisconsin-Eau Claire outlasted Whitworth 77-75 on Friday at the Lopata Classic in St. Louis.
Ben College led the Pirates (4-1) with 32 points and Rabedeaux had 26 points for the Blugolds (4-0).
Whitworth plays Coe (Iowa) College in the consolation at 3 p.m. today.
CC Spokane 103, Green River 75: Garrett White scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Sasquatch (2-0) beat the Gators (4-1) in Auburn, Washington.
