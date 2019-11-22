College wrestling takes over Convention Center for Spokane Open
Fri., Nov. 22, 2019
A potpourri of collegiate wrestling programs will compete in the Lilac City on Sunday.
The annual Spokane Open is an all-day event at the Spokane Convention Center, featuring some of the best NAIA, junior college and Canadian college programs.
Among the dozens of teams competing are No. 3 Clackamas (NJCAA), 11th-ranked North Idaho (NJCAA), 16th-ranked Providence of Great Falls (NAIA) and No. 17 Montana State-Northern (NAIA).
NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and club teams are also in the field.
Division I wrestlers are also competing unattached, including competitors from Oregon State.
