College wrestling takes over Convention Center for Spokane Open

By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

The annual Spokane Open is an all-day event at the Spokane Convention Center, featuring some of the best NAIA, junior college and Canadian college programs.

Among the dozens of teams competing are No. 3 Clackamas (NJCAA), 11th-ranked North Idaho (NJCAA), 16th-ranked Providence of Great Falls (NAIA) and No. 17 Montana State-Northern (NAIA).

NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and club teams are also in the field.

Division I wrestlers are also competing unattached, including competitors from Oregon State.

