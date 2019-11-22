College volleyball: CC Spokane advanced at NCAW Championships

From staff reports

Brooklyn Rainer had 15 kills and CC Spokane defeated Treasure Valley 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-13 in Tacoma to advance to the NWAC championship round in Tacoma.

Lindsey Russell added 50 assists and McKenna Russell 13 kills for the CCS (34-2).

CCS plays Lane at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner would have to lose twice Sunday for any other team to win the title. The Chukars (23-15) can still work their way through the loser’s bracket.

The Sasquatch defeated Whatcom 18-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-16 to open the day.