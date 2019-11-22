Bald eagles return to Lake Coeur d’Alene

The bald eagles are back in Idaho.

Bureau of Land Management biologist Carrie Hugo spotted 111 eagles, 105 adults and six juveniles on the eastern end of Lake Coeur d’Alene Wednesday, according to a BLM report.

The week prior, Hugo counted 95 eagles, 82 adults and 13 juveniles. The BLM has conducted a weekly count since 1974. For weekly updates check spokesman.com/outdoors/.

The eagles make the yearly trek to Lake Coeur d’Alene to feast on spawning Kokanee, with their numbers usually peaking during the third week of December.

The best places to view eagles are Higgens Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp or the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.

Stopping along the narrow and curvy Highway 97 is dangerous. Eagle watchers should find a parking area before stopping and exiting their vehicles.