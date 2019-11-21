On the air
Thu., Nov. 21, 2019
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8:30 a.m.: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T … CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Miami vs. Florida … ESPN2
9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan… CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Villanova vs. Mississippi State … ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Saint Joseph’s … ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: North Texas vs. Rhode Island … CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Empire Classic, third place … ESPN2
2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal … ESPNU
4 p.m.: LSU vs. (15) Utah State … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Empire Classic, championship … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Charleston Classic semifinal … ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Morehead State at Butler … FS1
4:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton … FS1
6 p.m.: Houston at (11) Oregon … Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic, semifinal … ESPNU
8 p.m.: Montana at (25) Washington … Pac-12
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga … SWX
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia … ESPN
6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
Football, college
6:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming … ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire … 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga .. 790-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (7) Virginia vs. Massachusetts … ESPNEWS
5 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at (8) Gonzaga … KHQ
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah … NBA and Root (Comcast only)
Football, college
9 a.m.: UCF at Tulane … CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Western Carolina at (5) Alabama … ESPN
9 a.m.: (22) Oklahoma State at West Virginia … ESPN2
9 a.m.: Harvard at Yale … ESPNU
9 a.m.: (9) Penn State at (2) Ohio State … Fox 28
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers … FS1
9 a.m.: (11) Minnesota at Northwestern … ABC
11 a.m.: Montana at Montana State … Root
11:30 a.m.: Boston College at (15) Notre Dame … NBC Sports
12:30 p.m.: (24) Texas A&M at (4) Georgia … CBS
12:30 p.m.: (21) SMU at Navy … CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: (12) Michigan at Indiana … ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman … ESPNEWS
12:30 p.m.: Texas at (13) Baylor … FS1
12:30 p.m.: North Texas at Rice … NFL
12:30 p.m..: UCLA at USC … ABC
12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (25) Virginia Tech … ESPN2
1 p.m.: California at Stanford … Pac-12
1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington … SWX
1 p.m.: (18) Memphis at South Florida … ESPNU
1 p.m.: Purdue at (14) Wisconsin … Fox 28
4 p.m.: Arkansas at (1) LSU … ESPN
4 p.m.: Temple at (17) Cincinnati … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Miami at Florida International … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech … FS1
4:30 p.m.: (6) Oregon at Arizona State … ABC
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa … ESPNU
5 p.m.: TCU at (8) Oklahoma … Fox 28
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State … Pac-12
7 p.m.: (7) Utah at Arizona … FS1
7:30 p.m.: (20) Boise State at Utah State … CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Colorado … ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State … ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf
10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf
Rugby
10 p.m.: Heineken Cup, Saracens vs. Ospreys … NBC Sports
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: Tottenham at West Ham … NBC Sports
5:55 a.m.: Juventus at Atalanta … ESPNEWS
6:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf … FS1
6:55 a.m.: TBA … NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at High Point … 920-AM
3 or 5 p.m.: Whitworth vs. TBA … 1230-AM
5 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at (8) Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
7 p.m.: Walla Walla at Idaho … 700-AM
Football, college
1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington … 700-AM
1 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona … 92.5-FM
6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State … 920-AM
7 p.m.: Washington at Colorado … 107.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Spokane … 94.1-FM
Sports talk
8 a.m.: On the Goal Line … 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 a.m: TBA … ESPNU
8 a.m.: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan … CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation match … ESPN
10 a.m.: Charleston Classic consolation match … ESPN2
10 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation match … ESPNEWS
11 a.m.: North Florida at Creighton … FS1
11 a.m.: LIU Brooklyn at Texas A&M … Root
11:30 a.m.: LSU. vs. Rhode Island … CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Tip-off consolation match … ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic consolation match … ESPNU
2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational championship … ESPN
3 p.m.: Charleston Classic seventh place … ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: (15) Utah State vs. North Texas … CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational seventh place … ESPNEWS
5:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic championship … ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at (14) Arizona … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County) … CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. TCU in Las Vegas … ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: San Diego at (25) Washington … Pac-12
Basketball, college women
Noon: Connecticut at Ohio State … ESPN
Football, CFL
3:30 p.m: Grey Cup … ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Carolina at New Orleans … CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia … Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at New England … Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco … NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf
Luge
1:30 p.m.: World Cup … NBC Sports
Rugby
11:30 a.m.: Heineken Cup, Sale vs. LA Rochelle … NBC Sports
Soccer
6:30 a.m.: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg … FS1
9 a.m.: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim … FS1
Soccer, college women
1 p.m.: NCCA Tournament … Pac-12
Volleyball, college
10:30 a.m.: AAC Championship … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Stanford at Colorado … Pac-12
5 p.m.: MEAC Championship … ESPNU
Water polo, college
3 p.m.: MPSF Championship … Pac-12
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia … 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
