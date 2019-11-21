On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8:30 a.m.: Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T … CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Miami vs. Florida … ESPN2

9 a.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan… CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Villanova vs. Mississippi State … ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Saint Joseph’s … ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: North Texas vs. Rhode Island … CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Empire Classic, third place … ESPN2

2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal … ESPNU

4 p.m.: LSU vs. (15) Utah State … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Empire Classic, championship … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Charleston Classic semifinal … ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Morehead State at Butler … FS1

4:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, consolation … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Cal Poly at Creighton … FS1

6 p.m.: Houston at (11) Oregon … Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic, semifinal … ESPNU

8 p.m.: Montana at (25) Washington … Pac-12

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia … ESPN

6 p.m.: Golden State at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

Football, college

6:30 p.m.: Colorado State at Wyoming … ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Whitworth vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire … 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga .. 790-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (7) Virginia vs. Massachusetts … ESPNEWS

5 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at (8) Gonzaga … KHQ

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah … NBA and Root (Comcast only)

Football, college

9 a.m.: UCF at Tulane … CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Western Carolina at (5) Alabama … ESPN

9 a.m.: (22) Oklahoma State at West Virginia … ESPN2

9 a.m.: Harvard at Yale … ESPNU

9 a.m.: (9) Penn State at (2) Ohio State … Fox 28

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers … FS1

9 a.m.: (11) Minnesota at Northwestern … ABC

11 a.m.: Montana at Montana State … Root

11:30 a.m.: Boston College at (15) Notre Dame … NBC Sports

12:30 p.m.: (24) Texas A&M at (4) Georgia … CBS

12:30 p.m.: (21) SMU at Navy … CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: (12) Michigan at Indiana … ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman … ESPNEWS

12:30 p.m.: Texas at (13) Baylor … FS1

12:30 p.m.: North Texas at Rice … NFL

12:30 p.m..: UCLA at USC … ABC

12:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at (25) Virginia Tech … ESPN2

1 p.m.: California at Stanford … Pac-12

1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington … SWX

1 p.m.: (18) Memphis at South Florida … ESPNU

1 p.m.: Purdue at (14) Wisconsin … Fox 28

4 p.m.: Arkansas at (1) LSU … ESPN

4 p.m.: Temple at (17) Cincinnati … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Miami at Florida International … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech … FS1

4:30 p.m.: (6) Oregon at Arizona State … ABC

4:30 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa … ESPNU

5 p.m.: TCU at (8) Oklahoma … Fox 28

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State … Pac-12

7 p.m.: (7) Utah at Arizona … FS1

7:30 p.m.: (20) Boise State at Utah State … CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Colorado … ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State … ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf

10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf

Rugby

10 p.m.: Heineken Cup, Saracens vs. Ospreys … NBC Sports

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: Tottenham at West Ham … NBC Sports

5:55 a.m.: Juventus at Atalanta … ESPNEWS

6:30 a.m.: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf … FS1

6:55 a.m.: TBA … NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at High Point … 920-AM

3 or 5 p.m.: Whitworth vs. TBA … 1230-AM

5 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at (8) Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

7 p.m.: Walla Walla at Idaho … 700-AM

Football, college

1 p.m.: Portland State at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

1 p.m.: Idaho at Northern Arizona … 92.5-FM

6 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State … 920-AM

7 p.m.: Washington at Colorado … 107.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Spokane … 94.1-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: On the Goal Line … 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 a.m: TBA … ESPNU

8 a.m.: North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan … CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation match … ESPN

10 a.m.: Charleston Classic consolation match … ESPN2

10 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation match … ESPNEWS

11 a.m.: North Florida at Creighton … FS1

11 a.m.: LIU Brooklyn at Texas A&M … Root

11:30 a.m.: LSU. vs. Rhode Island … CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Tip-off consolation match … ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic consolation match … ESPNU

2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational championship … ESPN

3 p.m.: Charleston Classic seventh place … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: (15) Utah State vs. North Texas … CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational seventh place … ESPNEWS

5:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic championship … ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Long Beach State at (14) Arizona … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County) … CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. TCU in Las Vegas … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: San Diego at (25) Washington … Pac-12

Basketball, college women

Noon: Connecticut at Ohio State … ESPN

Football, CFL

3:30 p.m: Grey Cup … ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Carolina at New Orleans … CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia … Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at New England … Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at San Francisco … NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf

Luge

1:30 p.m.: World Cup … NBC Sports

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: Heineken Cup, Sale vs. LA Rochelle … NBC Sports

Soccer

6:30 a.m.: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg … FS1

9 a.m.: Mainz 05 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim … FS1

Soccer, college women

1 p.m.: NCCA Tournament … Pac-12

Volleyball, college

10:30 a.m.: AAC Championship … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Stanford at Colorado … Pac-12

5 p.m.: MEAC Championship … ESPNU

Water polo, college

3 p.m.: MPSF Championship … Pac-12

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia … 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

