Full Ironman race announces return to Coeur d’Alene in 2021

Ironman made its return to the Lake City official Thursday.

Five weeks after Coeur d’Alene City Council members approved a North Idaho Sports Commission contract proposal to bring the 140.6-mile version of the grueling, world-class race back to the Lake City, Ironman representatives spoke to a group of athletes and supporters at the Innovation Den.

The full Ironman left Coeur d’Alene after the 2017 race but has since continued its 70.3-mile version. The full Ironman race includes a 2 1/2-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.

Ironman Coeur d’Alene makes its official return June 27, 2021 – the second stop in the Ironman series – on a rotating basis with Ironman 70.3. It will return in 2023.

Ironman 70.3 will continue in 2020 and 2022.

“Ironman is coming back to Coeur d’Alene,” Ironman regional director Dave Christen said. “We’re excited about that. Coeur d’Alene has been a longtime friend of ours.”