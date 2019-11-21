Area Sports Menu for Friday, November 22

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: CC Spokane at Green River, 7 p.m.; Montana at Washington, 8. Lopata Classic in St. Louis: Whitworth vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 3 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga club vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 6. Exhibition: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth, 6 p.m. College of Southern Idaho Invitational: North Idaho vs. USU-Eastern Utah, 12:30 p.m.

Football

High school: State 1B at Quincy HS: Selkirk vs. Odessa, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KIJHL: Kamloops at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College women: NCAA Division I Championship: Washington at South Florida, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Virginia, 4 p.m.

High school boys: State 2B/1B at Sunset Chev Stadium: Crosspoint vs. St. George’s, 6 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A at Sparks Stadium: Puyallup vs. Gonzaga Prep, 8 p.m. State 1A at Shoreline Stadium: Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Lakeside (WA), 4 p.m. State 2B/1B at Sunset Chev Stadium: Davenport vs. Onalaska, 4 p.m

Swimming

College women: Washington State at Houston Invite. Idaho at Northern Arizona Diving Invitational.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 6 p.m. NWAC Championships in Tacoma: CC Spokane vs. Whatcom, 10 a.m.

High school: State 4A at Yakima SunDome: Auburn Riverside vs. Mead, 11:45 a.m. State 3A at Yakima SunDome: Seattle Prep vs. Mt. Spokane, 8 a.m.

Wrestling

College: Clackamas and Northwest Wyoming at North Idaho, 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.