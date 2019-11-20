Women’s college basketball: Borislava Hristova leads Washington State to win over Boise State

From staff reports

Borislava Hristova totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington State defeated Boise State 80-68 Wednesday in nonconference play in Boise.

Hristova has topped 20 points in each game this season for the Cougars (3-0) who earned their second straight win over a team that reached last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars beat BYU 67-50 on Nov. 9.

Jovana Subasic added 17 points for WSU, and Chanelle Molina scored 12.

The Cougars shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the floor while holding BSU to 38.1% (24 of 63).

Braydey Hodgins led the Broncos (3-2) with 20 points.

WSU returns to action at home against Cal State Northridge on Sunday.

Idaho 90, Seattle 84 (2OT): Gina Marxen tallied a career-high 30 points, Beyonce Bea added a career-best 27 points with 12 rebounds, and the Vandals (3-1) rallied to beat the Redhawks (1-4) in nonconference play in Seattle.

Idaho trailed late in regulation, but Bea’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left tied the game at 64 and forced overtime.

Late heroics helped the Vandals in the first overtime period as well. Hailey Christopher stole the ball and made a layup with 14 seconds remaining to make it 75-all.

Bea scored seven points in the second extra period to help Idaho earn its third straight win.

Marxen finished with seven 3-pointers. Lizzy Klinker added 11 points.

Courtney Murphy paced Seattle with 22 points, and Olivia Crawford scored 16.

Idaho returns to action against Lamar on Nov. 29 in the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California.