Reader photo: Munchin’ moose
Wed., Nov. 20, 2019
Jonathan Wisor captured this photo of a moose trio at a wetland on the bank of the Little Spokane River on Nov. 11. “I know not to approach a moose … but they spent about 30 minutes approaching me,” he said. “I got these photos before beating a hasty retreat.”
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
