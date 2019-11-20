SWX Home
Reader photo: Munchin’ moose

Jonathan Wisor captured this photo of a moose trio at a wetland on the bank of the Little Spokane River on Nov. 11. “I know not to approach a moose … but they spent about 30 minutes approaching me,” he said. “I got these photos before beating a hasty retreat.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

