On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

8:30 a.m.: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova … ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Miami … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s … ESPN2

11 a.m.: Tulane vs. Mississippi State … ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Ohio … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Texas … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina … ESPNEWS

4 p.m.: Towson vs. Xavier … ESPNU

4 p.m.: Omaha at Washington State … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

5 p.m.: Tennessee State at Texas Tech … Root

6 p.m.: South Dakota State at Arizona … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Connecticut … ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: California vs. Duke … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Hofstra at UCLA … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee … TNT

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix … TNT

Football, college

5 p.m.: North Carolina State at Georgia Tech … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Houston … Fox 28/NFL

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Omaha at Washington State … 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

