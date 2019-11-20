On the air
Wed., Nov. 20, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
8:30 a.m.: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova … ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: Missouri State vs. Miami … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s … ESPN2
11 a.m.: Tulane vs. Mississippi State … ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Ohio … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Texas … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina … ESPNEWS
4 p.m.: Towson vs. Xavier … ESPNU
4 p.m.: Omaha at Washington State … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
5 p.m.: Tennessee State at Texas Tech … Root
6 p.m.: South Dakota State at Arizona … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Connecticut … ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: California vs. Duke … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Hofstra at UCLA … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee … TNT
7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix … TNT
Football, college
5 p.m.: North Carolina State at Georgia Tech … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Houston … Fox 28/NFL
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas … Root (Comcast only)
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic … Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship … Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Omaha at Washington State … 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
