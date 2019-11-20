Area Sports Menu for Thursday, November 21
Wed., Nov. 20, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Omaha at Washington State, 4 p.m.
Swimming
College: Washington State at Houston Invite.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, Idaho at Southern Utah, both 5:30 p.m. NWAC Championship in Tacoma: CC Spokane vs. Lower Columbia, 9 a.m.; North Idaho vs. Tacoma, 4:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.
