SWX Home
Sports >  NFL

1-game suspension for Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi’s upheld

UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 20, 2019

This Nov. 14, 2019 photo shows Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi walking off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. The one-game NFL suspension for Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer. (David Richard / Associated Press)
This Nov. 14, 2019 photo shows Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi walking off the field after he was ejected late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. The one-game NFL suspension for Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer. (David Richard / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Tom Withers Associated Press

CLEVELAND – The one-game NFL suspension for Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for his role in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers was upheld by an appeals officer.

Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph seconds after Cleveland teammate Myles Garrett swung a helmet and struck the Steelers QB in the head. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for his alarming assault. His appeal was heard in New York on Wednesday.

Former NFL player James Thrash let Ogunjobi’s suspension stand but did rescind a $10,527 fine. Ogunjobi will miss Sunday’s game against Miami.

After Garrett smashed Rudolph with the helmet, Ogunjobi ran up behind and pushed the helmet-less quarterback to the ground.

Thrash also heard Garrett’s appeal while Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks listened Tuesday to an appeal by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

The league said those decisions will come later this week.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall