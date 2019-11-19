Gonzaga Basketball
Updates: Killian Tillie returns for No. 8 Gonzaga’s game tonight vs. UT Arlington

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 19, 2019

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Texas Arlington Mavericks tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Starting 5

Pregame

Key matchup

We went with UT Arlington guard Brian Warren as the key matchup a year ago in Gonzaga’s 89-55 rout. Warren is back, but the senior has struggled to find his shooting touch (26.3% from the field, 10.5% on 3-pointers).

That’s not the case with David Azore, Warren’s backcourt mate. Azore, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore, leads the team at 10.5 points per game. He’s only made 39% of his shots, but he’s 4 of 10 beyond the arc and 16 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Azore shares the assists lead with Warren with 14 and Azore’s six steals pace the team.

Admon Gilder figures to have the defensive duties on Azore while Ryan Woolridge guards Warren. While the Mavericks have relied on 3-pointers, Azore has demonstrated he can hit from distance and function closer to the rim.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
UTA: David Azore 10.5 39.3 88.9
GU: Filip Petrusev 18.3 63.6 68.0

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP
UTA: Jabari Narcis 8.3 6.3 2.0
GU: Filip Petrusev 9.3 5.8 3.5

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
UTA: David Azore 3.5 1.5 26.0
GU: Ryan Woolridge 5.3 2.0 28.3

Team stats

  UTA GU
Points 69.3 95.3
Points allowed 64.0 59.8
Field goal% 36.7 56.6
Rebounds 40.8 43.8
Assists 15.3 20.8
Blocks 4.0 5.3
Steals 5.0 7.8
Streak Lost 2 Won 3

Game preview

More on the Zags

Follow along with the Zags

