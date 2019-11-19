Updates: Killian Tillie returns for No. 8 Gonzaga’s game tonight vs. UT Arlington

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Texas Arlington Mavericks tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
Starting 5
GU starters: Gilder, Woolridge, Kispert, Petrusev and …. Killian Tillie. He makes his debut after missing four games following knee surgery
We went with UT Arlington guard Brian Warren as the key matchup a year ago in Gonzaga’s 89-55 rout. Warren is back, but the senior has struggled to find his shooting touch (26.3% from the field, 10.5% on 3-pointers).
That’s not the case with David Azore, Warren’s backcourt mate. Azore, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore, leads the team at 10.5 points per game. He’s only made 39% of his shots, but he’s 4 of 10 beyond the arc and 16 of 18 at the free-throw line.
Azore shares the assists lead with Warren with 14 and Azore’s six steals pace the team.
Admon Gilder figures to have the defensive duties on Azore while Ryan Woolridge guards Warren. While the Mavericks have relied on 3-pointers, Azore has demonstrated he can hit from distance and function closer to the rim.
Leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
UTA: David Azore
10.5
39.3
88.9
GU: Filip Petrusev
18.3
63.6
68.0
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORGP
UTA: Jabari Narcis
8.3
6.3
2.0
GU: Filip Petrusev
9.3
5.8
3.5
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
UTA: David Azore
3.5
1.5
26.0
GU: Ryan Woolridge
5.3
2.0
28.3
Team stats
UTA
GU
Points
69.3
95.3
Points allowed
64.0
59.8
Field goal%
36.7
56.6
Rebounds
40.8
43.8
Assists
15.3
20.8
Blocks
4.0
5.3
Steals
5.0
7.8
Streak
Lost 2
Won 3
Game preview
