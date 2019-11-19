Updates: Killian Tillie returns for No. 8 Gonzaga’s game tonight vs. UT Arlington

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Texas Arlington Mavericks tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Starting 5

GU starters: Gilder, Woolridge, Kispert, Petrusev and …. Killian Tillie. He makes his debut after missing four games following knee surgery — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 20, 2019

Tillie starting and was one of GU’s captains for the captain’s pre-game meeting with officials pic.twitter.com/mNKkJg2JQy — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 20, 2019

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie makes season debut against Texas Arlington The 6-foot-10 senior forward was in the starting lineup against UT Arlington at the McCarthey Athletic Center. He replaced freshman Anton Watson, who started the first four games. | Read more »

Pregame

Shootaround Moves



📍The ‘New’ Kennel pic.twitter.com/IzwGFcqy7T — UTA Men’s Basketball (@UTAMavsMBB) November 19, 2019

Key matchup

We went with UT Arlington guard Brian Warren as the key matchup a year ago in Gonzaga’s 89-55 rout. Warren is back, but the senior has struggled to find his shooting touch (26.3% from the field, 10.5% on 3-pointers).

That’s not the case with David Azore, Warren’s backcourt mate. Azore, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore, leads the team at 10.5 points per game. He’s only made 39% of his shots, but he’s 4 of 10 beyond the arc and 16 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Azore shares the assists lead with Warren with 14 and Azore’s six steals pace the team.

Admon Gilder figures to have the defensive duties on Azore while Ryan Woolridge guards Warren. While the Mavericks have relied on 3-pointers, Azore has demonstrated he can hit from distance and function closer to the rim.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% UTA: David Azore 10.5 39.3 88.9 GU: Filip Petrusev 18.3 63.6 68.0

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP UTA: Jabari Narcis 8.3 6.3 2.0 GU: Filip Petrusev 9.3 5.8 3.5

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG UTA: David Azore 3.5 1.5 26.0 GU: Ryan Woolridge 5.3 2.0 28.3

Team stats

UTA GU Points 69.3 95.3 Points allowed 64.0 59.8 Field goal% 36.7 56.6 Rebounds 40.8 43.8 Assists 15.3 20.8 Blocks 4.0 5.3 Steals 5.0 7.8 Streak Lost 2 Won 3

Game preview

Gonzaga coach Mark Few expects challenge from UT Arlington Correction: Gonzaga’s first test of the season, thought to be on the agenda last Friday against Texas A&M, could come against UT Arlington on Tuesday. | Read more »

