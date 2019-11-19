Pac-12 picks: Postseason eligibility still on the table for 12 teams with two weeks remaining

The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 13 of the Pac-12 college football season.

UCLA at USC

USC by 13½ (12:30 p.m., ABC) – It only took the better part of 11 weeks, but it appears the Trojans finally have found some consistency at the quarterback position. If only the Bruins could say the same about their defense. The pick: USC 48, UCLA 31.

Cal at Stanford

Stanford by 3 (1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) – A “Big Game” with big implications. Cal can clinch bowl eligibility with a win here and the Cardinal would be eliminated with a loss. I expect the Golden Bears will have to wait another week with the slew of injuries they suffered against Cal and Stanford keeps its hopes alive. The pick: Stanford 24, Cal 14.

Oregon at Arizona State

Oregon by 14 (4:30 p.m., ABC) – The Ducks haven’t lost in Pac-12 play yet and the Sun Devils haven’t won in over a month. Even with the North division wrapped up, Oregon has plenty on the line. So this one isn’t rocket science. The pick: Oregon 51, ASU 21.

Oregon State at Washington State

WSU by 12 (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) – We’ll wait another five days to reveal the pick for this one, but I’d anticipate we see at least 80 points scored between the Pac-12 North foes at Martin Stadium. The pick: Will be in Saturday’s paper.

Utah at Arizona

Utah by 23 (7 p.m., FS1) – Utah’s launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Tyler Huntley. That may be a long shot, but the Utes will have no trouble keeping their College Football Playoff hopes intact after this weekend. The pick: Utah 44, Arizona 10.

Washington at Colorado

UW by 14½ (7 p.m., ESPN) – Mel Tucker’s Buffaoes turned away Stanford after losing the five games prior. The Huskies had their best defensive outing of the year, shutting down Oregon State two weeks ago. It’s tough to pick against UW here, but this one could be tighter than the odds suggest. The pick: UW 34, Colorado 27.

Theo Lawson’s results

Last week: 5-0 straight up, 3-2 against the spread

Overall: 53-21 straight up, 29-43 against the spread