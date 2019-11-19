On the air

SWX Home
Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Florida State … Root

4 p.m.: Columbia at St. John’s … FS1

5:30 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina … Root

7 p.m.: BYU at Boise State … CBS Sports

7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Oregon State … Pac-12

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Fresno State … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas … ESPN

5 p.m.: Utah at Minnesota … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers … ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) … ESPNU

Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Boston College … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Saskatoon at Spokane … 103.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

