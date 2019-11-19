On the air
Tue., Nov. 19, 2019
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Florida State … Root
4 p.m.: Columbia at St. John’s … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina … Root
7 p.m.: BYU at Boise State … CBS Sports
7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Oregon State … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Fresno State … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas … ESPN
5 p.m.: Utah at Minnesota … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers … ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo … ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) … ESPNU
Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, DP World Tour Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Rangers … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Boston College … 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Saskatoon at Spokane … 103.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.