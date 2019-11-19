No. 25 Washington rebounds from 1st loss, tops Maine 72-53

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – Isaiah Stewart dominated on the interior and scored 16 points, Quade Green added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and No. 25 Washington rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 72-53 nonconference win over Maine on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (3-1), who were handed their first setback over the weekend in a 75-62 loss to No. 20 Tennessee on a neutral court in Toronto, began a stretch of three games in six days with a convincing victory in which Washington finally found a rhythm at the offensive end.

The Huskies shot a season-best 46% despite going just 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts. Stewart, the Huskies’ bruising 6-foot-9 freshman, overpowered the Bears in the paint. But getting Green going on offense was an important development as he is Washington’s most experienced guard. The Kentucky transfer was shooting just 30% from the field through the first three games.