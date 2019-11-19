SWX Home
Sports >  UW basketball

No. 25 Washington rebounds from 1st loss, tops Maine 72-53

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 19, 2019

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart moves in to shoot as Maine’s Vilgot Larsson defends during the first half Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson / AP)
Washington’s Isaiah Stewart moves in to shoot as Maine’s Vilgot Larsson defends during the first half Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – Isaiah Stewart dominated on the interior and scored 16 points, Quade Green added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and No. 25 Washington rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 72-53 nonconference win over Maine on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (3-1), who were handed their first setback over the weekend in a 75-62 loss to No. 20 Tennessee on a neutral court in Toronto, began a stretch of three games in six days with a convincing victory in which Washington finally found a rhythm at the offensive end.

The Huskies shot a season-best 46% despite going just 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts. Stewart, the Huskies’ bruising 6-foot-9 freshman, overpowered the Bears in the paint. But getting Green going on offense was an important development as he is Washington’s most experienced guard. The Kentucky transfer was shooting just 30% from the field through the first three games.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in UW basketball