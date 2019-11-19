Las Vegas edge rusher Gabriel Lopez announces commitment to Washington State

PULLMAN – An edge rusher from the Las Vegas desert is headed to Washington State.

Gabriel Lopez, a 6-foot-3, 227-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas committed to Washington State Tuesday evening, giving the Cougars their third edge rusher in the class of 2020 while bringing their pledge list up to 18.

Lopez is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, and he lists one other Power Five offer (Minnesota) and a handful of others from the Mountain West, including Fresno State, Hawaii and Colorado State.

Florida’s Johnny Walker and Colorado’s Justin Lohrenz are other defensive ends currently committed to WSU.

Lopez has put together a monster senior season for Desert Pines, which plays in Nevada’s 4A classification. In just eight games he’s recorded 37 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, according to MaxPreps.

His third-ranked Jaguars are unbeaten at 10-0, haven’t given up more than 21 points in a game yet and are allowing just 9.7 points per game. They beat Mojave by a score of 72-0 – one of two shutouts this season – and took down Eldorado two weeks ago 83-3.