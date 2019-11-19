Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie makes season debut against Texas Arlington

Killian Tillie made his long-awaited season debut Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 senior forward was in the starting lineup against UT Arlington at the McCarthey Athletic Center. He replaced freshman Anton Watson, who started the first four games.

Tillie has been sidelined since early October after having surgery to “clean up” his knee. He is on the watch list for three national player of the year awards as well as the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. He was also projected as a third-team All-America by CBS Sports.

Tillie played in just 15 games last season after a preseason ankle surgery and a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot in February. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes coming off the bench.

Tillie was a standout as a sophomore, averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He’s made 47 percent of his 149 career 3-point attempts.