Gonzaga-Texas Arlington: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Mavericks

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 19, 2019

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Offensive MVP

Point guard Ryan Woolridge made UT Arlington pay for sagging off of him at the 3-point line with a team-high three 3s on seven attempts. The 6-foot-3 senior made 7 of 15 shots overall and scored a game-high 19 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, two at the offensive end.

Defensive MVP

Killian Tillie was impressive at both ends of the court in his first game back from knee surgery. The 6-10 senior forward finished with 15 points, but he also collected eight rebounds and did a nice job guarding UTA’s frontcourt players. Tillie was solid on his defensive assignments, according to coaches.

Key moment

UT Arlington scored six straight points to trim Gonzaga’s lead to 53-47 when Woolridge buried a 3-pointer with his defender closer to the lane than the 3-point arc. Inside baskets by Woolridge, Tillie and Drew Timme capped a 10-3 run that gave the Zags a 13-point edge with 3:45 remaining.

