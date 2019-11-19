Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, November 20
Tue., Nov. 19, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Boston College, 4 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Washington State at Boise State, 4 p.m.; Idaho at Seattle, 6.
Hockey
WHL: Saskatoon at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.
