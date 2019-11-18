Rocky Mountain College earns at-large selection to the 2019 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: this is a release from RMC Sports Information.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., November 18, 2019 – Earning an at-large selection, Rocky Mountain College will advance to the 2019 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship tournament as announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) on Monday.

The Battlin’ Bears will play No. 18 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday. The winner of the match will continue on to the tournament’s second round to play No. 12 ranked Midland.

Sitting at an overall record of 13-4-2 and 9-2-1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference this season, the Battlin’ Bears advanced all the way to the 2019 CCC Championship before losing 2-1 to Eastern Oregon.

This is only the second trip to the NAIA National Championship for Rocky’s women’ soccer team in program history. The Battlin’ Bears advanced to the postseason tournament’s opening round in 2008 where they lost 1-0 in double overtime to Simon Fraser University.

Rocky advances to the NAIA National Championship this year alongside three other CCC teams which include Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, and Oregon Tech.

The Battlin’ Bears are one of 45 teams playing this year in the NAIA’s opening round at 15 campus locations from November 22-23. The opening round field includes 26 automatic qualifiers, 19 at-large selections, and one host berth. The at-large bids were decided on by the Soccer National Selection Committee which consists of one representative from each geographical area, a representative from the National Administrative Council, the president of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association, and three at-large members.

