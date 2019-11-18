On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Virginia at Connecticut … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Vermont at Virginia … Root

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at USC … Pac-12

6 p.m.: UT Arlington at Gonzaga … KHQ and SWX

8 p.m.: Maine at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers … NBA

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at No. 24 Kansas State … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Ohio at Bowling Green … ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois … ESPN2

Golf

7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Hero Challenge … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at St. Louis … NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Germany vs. Northern Ireland … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League, Cuba vs. U.S. … FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: UT Arlington at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

