Natalie Hilderman selected 2019 Frontier Conference Setter of the Year; Four Battlin’ Bears earn all-conference honors

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

WHITEFISH, Mont., November 18, 2019 – Natalie Hilderman was selected as the 2019 Frontier Conference Setter of the Year as announced by the conference on Monday. Four Battlin’ Bears earned all-conference honors.

Hilderman was selected as the Frontier’s Setter of the Year after recording 1030 assists, 342 digs, and 43 total blocks during the season. She ranked No. 42 nationally in the NAIA in total assists and No. 35 in assists per game (9.360). This is the second straight year that she has earned the honor in addition to being selected as the Frontier’s Freshman of the Year in 2017.

The junior from Red Lodge, Montana has totaled 3519 career assists over the course of three seasons which ranks her No. 3 in program history according to available school records.

Hilderman, Daniella Russell, and Miranda Gallagher were among the 13 players selected first team-all conference. Hilderman was selected first team all-conference in 2018 and second team all-conference during her freshman season.

Russell finished the season with 342 kills and 52 total blocks. The senior from Red Lodge, Montana was previously selected second team all-conference last season.

Etching her name into school history, Russell’s 1025 career kills ranks as No. 3 in school history. During the 2019 Frontier Conference’s Volleyball Tournament, she surpassed Rocky’s head volleyball coach Yang Yang’s 1016 kills as a Battlin’ Bear.

In the 2019 season, Gallagher had 235 kills and 67 total blocks. This is the first all-conference selection for the senior from Lead, South Dakota.

Rocky’s Ayla Embry was one of six student-athletes selected to the Frontier Conference’s All-Freshman Team. The freshman libero from Bozeman, Montana recorded 619 digs which ranked second most in the Frontier Conference.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.