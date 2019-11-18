Montana Tech Men’s Basketball Upsets the Grizzlies 74-72

By Vince Bagby SWX

For the first time under the direction of Travis DeCuire, the Montana men’s basketball team fell short against a non-Division I team as the Grizzlies were upset by Montana Tech 74-72 on Monday night in Missoula.

Orediggers junior center Taylor England put Tech ahead for good when he sunk a long two-point shot with a foot on the arc to put the Diggers ahead 73-72 with under 30 seconds left to play in the game. England also made one of two free throws in the final seconds to make it a 74-72 advantage. Sayeed Pridgett missed a long two-point attempt at the buzzer to seal the victory for Montana Tech.

The victory for the Orediggers marks their first triumph over the Grizzlies in over 70 years.

For Montana this was their first defeat against a non-D1 team since November of 2002 when they suffered a 69-52 loss on the road to Alaska-Anchorage.