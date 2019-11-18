Gonzaga-UT Arlington key matchup: Guard David Azore off to solid start for Mavericks

We went with UT Arlington guard Brian Warren as the key matchup a year ago in Gonzaga’s 89-55 rout. Warren is back, but the senior has struggled to find his shooting touch (26.3% from the field, 10.5% on 3-pointers).

That’s not the case with David Azore, Warren’s backcourt mate. Azore, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore, leads the team at 10.5 points per game. He’s only made 39% of his shots, but he’s 4 of 10 beyond the arc and 16 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Azore shares the assists lead with Warren with 14 and Azore’s six steals pace the team.

Admon Gilder figures to have the defensive duties on Azore while Ryan Woolridge guards Warren. While the Mavericks have relied on 3-pointers, Azore has demonstrated he can hit from distance and function closer to the rim.