Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev earns WCC player of the week honors
Mon., Nov. 18, 2019
Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the week after two of the best games of his young career.
The 6-foot-11 sophomore post averaged 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Zags thumped North Dakota and Texas A&M. He put up the first two double-doubles of his career.
Petrusev had a career-high 15 boards against North Dakota. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds against Texas A&M.
The Serbian native is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points and a WCC-leading 9.3 rebounds. He’s made 63.6% of his field-goal attempts.
