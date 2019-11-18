Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev earns WCC player of the week honors

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named WCC player of the week after two of the best games of his young career.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore post averaged 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds as the Zags thumped North Dakota and Texas A&M. He put up the first two double-doubles of his career.

Petrusev had a career-high 15 boards against North Dakota. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds against Texas A&M.

The Serbian native is averaging a team-leading 18.3 points and a WCC-leading 9.3 rebounds. He’s made 63.6% of his field-goal attempts.