Gonzaga stays put at No. 8 while rest of AP top 10 reshuffles

Two more blowouts didn’t change Gonzaga’s position in the AP college basketball poll.

The Zags (4-0) stayed at No. 8 for the third straight week.

There was significant movement around Gonzaga. Former No. 1 Kentucky dropped to No. 9 after falling at home to Evansville, the upset of the year so far with the season just two weeks old.

The Zags were passed by Virginia, which jumped from ninth to seventh after a 60-42 win over Columbia. The Cavaliers received one first-place vote and hold a five-point edge over Gonzaga.

Duke moved into the top spot, the third different No. 1 in three polls. The Blue Devils picked up 52 first-place votes. Louisville, with eight first-place votes, is second. Preseason No. 1 Michigan State, which had four first-place votes, is third, followed by Kansas.

North Carolina, which visits Gonzaga on Dec. 18 and a potential opponent at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in late November, is fifth and Maryland is sixth.

Ohio State climbed six spots to reach No. 10.

Oregon and Seton Hall, GU’s potential second-round matchups in the Bahamas, went in different directions. The Ducks nearly cracked the top 10, moving up three spots to No. 11. They trail Ohio State by six points. Seton Hall lost a thriller to Michigan State and dropped from No. 12 to No. 13.

Arizona, which entertains Gonzaga on Dec. 15, improved five spots to No. 14. Washington barely stayed in the rankings, dropping to No. 25 after losing to Tennessee, which moved into the poll at No. 20, the Huskies’ spot last week.

Saint Mary’s slipped out of the rankings after a home loss to Winthrop. The Gaels went from No. 18 to receiving 55 points, fourth most among teams receiving votes.

The Zags dropped one spot to No. 8 in the USA Today coaches poll. They were passed by No. 6 Virginia and No. 7 Maryland while Kentucky plunged from first to 10th.

Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina and Kansas are the top five in the USA Today rankings. The Gaels are second among teams receiving votes.