For third time this season, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon claims weekly Pac-12 honor

PULLMAN – Anthony Gordon has tripled up on the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.

For the third time this season, Washington State’s redshirt senior quarterback was recognized by the league after ocmpleting 44-of-60 passes for 520 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception in the Cougars’ dominating 49-22 win over Stanford Saturday at Martin Stadium.

Gordon was also honored after WSU’s season-opening win over New Mexico State, then again two weeks later when the Cougars beat Houston at NRG Stadium.

In the game against Stanford, Gordon broke the school’s single-season touchdowns record shared by Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew by tossing his 39th TD of the season, while throwing for at least 400 yards for the eight time this season. It was also the second time the QB’s thrown for 500 yards or more.

Gordon, the nation’s leading passer, has established a comfortable lead on LSU’s Joe Burrow for most passing yards in the country, with 4,314 to Burrow’s 3,687. The Pacifica, California, native is also leading the FBS in passing touchdowns (39), pass attempts (515) and pass completions (367). His completion percentage of 71 percent ranks seventh in the country.

With five touchdowns in Saturday’s home finale against Oregon State, Gordon would break the single season Pac-12 record currently held by ex-Washington QB Jake Browning. He’s also 466 yards shy of breaking Minshew’s Pac-12 record for most yards in a single season.

Gordon is the only player in the conference to win OPOW three times, though USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has won it twice. He’s also been named to The Maxwell Award Watch List, the Manning Award Watch List and was one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.