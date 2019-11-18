CCS men run to dominating victory at NWAC Cross Country Championships

LACEY, Wash. – The Community Colleges of Spokane men’s cross country team posted a near-perfect score to run away with the NWAC championship on Monday.

Led by individual winner Johan Correa, the Sasquatch had six of the top eight finishers and a score of 19 points, third best in meet history. It was their 25th team title.

Individuals earning All-American awards were Correa, Christian Kuplac (3rd place), Keanu Daos (4th), Giovanni Raskell (5th), Casey Bennett (6th). John Dorr placed eighth.

Coach Sean McLachlan was named men’s coach of the year.

The CCS women finished second to Lane after winning the previous six conference titles. The Sasquatch were led by sophomore Jolene Whiteley who won the race by 54 seconds. Ashley Hauger finished 8th, Courtney Stark 11th, Madison Elizondo 36th and Lexi Dawson 45th.