SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 19

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Texas Arlington at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.; Maine at Washington, 8.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall